AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB) Major Shareholder Acquires $735,314.00 in Stock

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:AFB – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 67,460 shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $735,314.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,039,614 shares in the company, valued at $33,131,792.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 14,379 shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.84 per share, for a total transaction of $155,868.36.

On Wednesday, May 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 11,181 shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.92 per share, for a total transaction of $122,096.52.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE AFB opened at $10.84 on Friday. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a one year low of $8.95 and a one year high of $11.05. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.69.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund ( NYSE:AFB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 22nd. The investment management company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.033 per share. This is a boost from AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%.

Institutional Trading of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFB. Saba Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 227.8% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,676,795 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,325 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 305,880 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after purchasing an additional 72,914 shares in the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 236,082 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after purchasing an additional 72,700 shares in the last quarter. Balanced Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $742,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 250,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after purchasing an additional 30,594 shares in the last quarter.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by AllianceBernstein L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment-grade municipal securities which pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

