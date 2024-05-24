Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 15,091,936 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 19% from the previous session’s volume of 18,554,381 shares.The stock last traded at $80.74 and had previously closed at $80.80.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BABA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Macquarie lowered shares of Alibaba Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $88.50 to $85.40 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $121.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.96.

Alibaba Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Alibaba Group Announces Dividend

The firm has a market cap of $204.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.66 per share. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Alibaba Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alibaba Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BigSur Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 150.1% in the 1st quarter. BigSur Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,330 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,688,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 35,967 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,603,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares during the last quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. lifted its stake in Alibaba Group by 43.9% in the 1st quarter. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. now owns 8,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Alibaba Group by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 59,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,283,000 after buying an additional 9,730 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

