Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB) Declares $0.45 Dividend

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.4535 per share on Thursday, June 6th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th.
Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Stock Down 0.8 %
NYSEARCA:AMJB opened at $27.84 on Friday. Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 has a 12-month low of $25.84 and a 12-month high of $31.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.26.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total transaction of $596,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,772,311.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 4,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.65, for a total transaction of $885,869.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 42,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,452,180.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robin Leopold sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.86, for a total value of $596,580.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 44,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,772,311.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 245,479 shares of company stock worth $45,947,856 over the last 90 days.
About Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044
The ALERIAN MLP INDEX ETNS DUE JANUARY 28, 2044 (AMJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 North American energy MLPs. Securities are selected based on distributions. AMJB was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Snowflake is Melting… Up, With a Double-Digit Upside Potential
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- Micron Stock: Even With A 150% Gain, Analysts Want More
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- TD Bank Q2 Earnings: Record Highs and Regulatory Hurdles
Receive News & Ratings for Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28 2044 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28 2044 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.