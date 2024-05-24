Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB) Declares $0.45 Dividend

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 (NYSEARCA:AMJB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.4535 per share on Thursday, June 6th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th.

Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 Stock Down 0.8 %

NYSEARCA:AMJB opened at $27.84 on Friday. Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044 has a 12-month low of $25.84 and a 12-month high of $31.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.26.

About Alerian MLP Index ETNs due January 28, 2044

The ALERIAN MLP INDEX ETNS DUE JANUARY 28, 2044 (AMJB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Alerian MLP index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of 50 North American energy MLPs. Securities are selected based on distributions. AMJB was launched on Apr 2, 2009 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

