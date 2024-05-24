Airship AI Holdings, Inc. to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts (NASDAQ:AISP)

Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Roth Capital issued their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Airship AI in a note issued to investors on Monday, May 20th. Roth Capital analyst S. Searle forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter. Roth Capital currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Airship AI’s current full-year earnings is ($0.10) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Airship AI’s Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Separately, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on shares of Airship AI in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Airship AI Price Performance

Shares of AISP stock opened at $3.87 on Wednesday. Airship AI has a one year low of $1.34 and a one year high of $14.32. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.58.

Airship AI (NASDAQ:AISP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.58 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airship AI

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Airship AI stock. CastleKnight Management LP bought a new stake in Airship AI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AISP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 216,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000. CastleKnight Management LP owned approximately 1.89% of Airship AI at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 5.89% of the company’s stock.

Airship AI Company Profile

Airship AI Holdings, Inc offers AI-driven video, sensor, and data management surveillance platform in the United States. The company provides Airship Acropolis OS, an IP and analog video surveillance; Airship Command, a suite of visualization tools that allows users to view data and evidence ingested from the edge; and Airship Outpost for high-definition recording with user defined low-bit rate video stream encoding.

