Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 7.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,056 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $3,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABNB. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter worth approximately $217,000. MGO One Seven LLC bought a new position in Airbnb during the third quarter worth $231,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 7.3% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 80,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,018,000 after purchasing an additional 5,476 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 14.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Airbnb by 15.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $141.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $157.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.40. The firm has a market cap of $90.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.24. Airbnb, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.74 and a 52-week high of $170.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 39.37% and a net margin of 48.23%. Airbnb’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total value of $13,320,862.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 144,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,435,238.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 78,682 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.30, for a total value of $13,320,862.60. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 144,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,435,238.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total value of $87,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 212,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,945,015.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 313,324 shares of company stock valued at $51,386,281 over the last three months. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABNB. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on shares of Airbnb in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Airbnb from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler Companies raised their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Airbnb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $152.13.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

