Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.
Separately, Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Agile Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 18th.
Agile Therapeutics Trading Down 2.4 %
Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Agile Therapeutics
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Agile Therapeutics stock. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in Agile Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGRX – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC owned 3.65% of Agile Therapeutics worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.92% of the company’s stock.
Agile Therapeutics Company Profile
Agile Therapeutics, Inc, a women's healthcare company, researches, develops, and commercializes prescription contraceptive products for women in the United States. Its lead product is Twirla, also known as AG200-15, a once-weekly prescription combination hormonal contraceptive patch. The company is also developing a pipeline of Twirla line extensions and other products, including AG200-15 Extended Regimen (ER), a regimen that allows a woman to have four episodes of withdrawal bleeding per year; AG200-15 smaller patch (SmP), which is a regimen designed to provide shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeds, and enhance contraceptive efficacy; AG200-15 ER SmP, a regimen to allow a woman to extend the length of her contraceptive cycle, as well as have shorter and lighter withdrawal bleeding episodes per year; and P-Patch, a progestin-only contraceptive patch intended for use by women who are unable or unwilling to take estrogen.
Read More
