Agenus’ (AGEN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $40.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 223.89% from the company’s current price.

AGEN has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Agenus in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Agenus from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th.

Shares of NASDAQ AGEN opened at $12.35 on Friday. Agenus has a 1-year low of $4.78 and a 1-year high of $42.60. The company has a market cap of $259.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.86.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($2.20). The business had revenue of $83.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.21 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agenus will post -9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Agenus by 65.7% during the fourth quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,550 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 18,850 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC bought a new position in shares of Agenus in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agenus in the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Agenus in the third quarter valued at about $80,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Agenus by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 107,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 27,137 shares during the period. 61.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

