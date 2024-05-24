Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Shares Acquired by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 14.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,257 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Price Performance

AFL stock opened at $86.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.91. Aflac Incorporated has a 1 year low of $64.10 and a 1 year high of $88.59.

Aflac Increases Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.08. Aflac had a net margin of 27.67% and a return on equity of 16.88%. The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st. Aflac’s payout ratio is 22.08%.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $1,957,403.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,381,329.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $1,957,403.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 61,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,381,329.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Albert Riggieri sold 8,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.34, for a total transaction of $666,720.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,635.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,978 shares of company stock valued at $3,098,128. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AFL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on Aflac from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Aflac from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Aflac from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Aflac from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aflac has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.38.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

