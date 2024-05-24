Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) Director John R. Block Sells 51,580 Shares

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) Director John R. Block sold 51,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.49, for a total transaction of $180,014.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,863.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Aemetis Trading Up 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMTX traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.62. The company had a trading volume of 370,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,602. Aemetis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.75 and a 12-month high of $8.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.22.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $70.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.63) EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aemetis to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Aemetis from $8.00 to $6.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price (up from $3.50) on shares of Aemetis in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Aemetis has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.40.

Institutional Trading of Aemetis

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Aemetis in the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Aemetis during the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Aemetis during the third quarter worth approximately $150,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Aemetis by 10,391.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 75,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 74,298 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Aemetis by 58.0% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 691,445 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 253,745 shares during the period. 27.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aemetis Company Profile

Aemetis, Inc operates as a renewable natural gas and renewable fuels company. It operates through three segments: California Ethanol, California Dairy Renewable Natural Gas, and India Biodiesel. The company focuses on the operation, acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies to produce low and negative carbon intensity renewable fuels that replace fossil-based products.

