Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.83.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACET. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Adicet Bio to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ ACET opened at $1.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $125.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.94. Adicet Bio has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $6.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.05.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts predict that Adicet Bio will post -1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Adicet Bio by 74.2% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 26,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 11,214 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Adicet Bio during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Adicet Bio in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 34.0% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 81,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 20,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Adicet Bio by 30.3% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 30,529 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Adicet Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company offers gamma delta T cells engineered with chimeric antigen receptors (CARs) to facilitate durable activity in patients. Its lead product candidate is ADI-001, an allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapy expressing a CAR targeting CD20, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and relapsed or refractory aggressive B cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

