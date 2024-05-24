Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 110,344 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 180,635 shares.The stock last traded at $20.31 and had previously closed at $19.96.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.40.
Adams Diversified Equity Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile
Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.
