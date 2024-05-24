Adams Diversified Equity Fund (NYSE:ADX) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ADX – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 110,344 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the previous session’s volume of 180,635 shares.The stock last traded at $20.31 and had previously closed at $19.96.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Stock Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.40.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund by 517.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,107 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 2,604 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adams Diversified Equity Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.41% of the company’s stock.

Adams Diversified Equity Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. It primarily provides its services to investment companies. The firm is a large advisory firm The firm is actively engaged in businesses, including commodity pool operator or commodity trading advisor. The firm launches equity.

