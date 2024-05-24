Acumen Capital Increases Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG) Price Target to C$13.00

Computer Modelling Group (TSE:CMG – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by analysts at Acumen Capital from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Acumen Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.30% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Computer Modelling Group from C$8.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, National Bankshares set a C$12.50 price target on shares of Computer Modelling Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.75.
Computer Modelling Group Trading Up 8.1 %
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Computer Modelling Group news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total value of C$107,500.00. In other news, Director Kenneth Michael Dedeluk sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.75, for a total transaction of C$107,500.00. Also, Senior Officer Long X. Nghiem sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.10, for a total transaction of C$404,000.00. Insiders have sold 196,000 shares of company stock worth $2,020,420 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.
Computer Modelling Group Company Profile
Computer Modelling Group Ltd., a computer software technology company, engages in the development and licensing of reservoir simulation software and related services in Canada and internationally. The company offers CMOST-AI, an intelligent optimization and analysis tool that offers solution for reservoir by combining advanced statistical analysis, machine learning, and non-biased data interpretation; IMEX, a black oil simulator that is used to model primary and secondary oil recovery processes in conventional and unconventional reservoirs; and GEM, an equation-of-state reservoir simulator for compositional, chemical, and unconventional reservoir modelling.
