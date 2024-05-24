ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $7.50 price target on shares of ACCO Brands in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

NYSE:ACCO opened at $5.05 on Tuesday. ACCO Brands has a one year low of $4.64 and a one year high of $6.62. The stock has a market cap of $482.30 million, a PE ratio of -18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.55.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $358.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $371.80 million. ACCO Brands had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 1.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that ACCO Brands will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -111.11%.

In other ACCO Brands news, SVP Angela Y. Jones sold 15,000 shares of ACCO Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.96, for a total transaction of $74,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,621 shares in the company, valued at $92,360.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the first quarter worth $149,000. EMC Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of ACCO Brands by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 31,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 99,188.6% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 43,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 43,643 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in ACCO Brands by 421.5% in the first quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 150,115 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $842,000 after acquiring an additional 121,331 shares in the last quarter. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

