Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Sold by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lowered its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 83,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 494 shares during the quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $28,417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. boosted its position in Accenture by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 29,204 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $10,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the period. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,671,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Accenture by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,284,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,315,832,000 after buying an additional 96,414 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 20,227 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 284.7% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 12,677 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 9,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ACN shares. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Accenture from $372.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $374.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Susquehanna reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $360.00 price objective (down previously from $400.00) on shares of Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $380.24.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In other news, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,937,488.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $1,422,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,518,796. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO John F. Walsh sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.13, for a total transaction of $2,657,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,877 shares in the company, valued at $5,937,488.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,083 shares of company stock worth $8,959,325 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $4.94 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $300.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,048,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,507,752. The company has a market cap of $201.89 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $285.18 and a 12-month high of $387.51. The company’s 50 day moving average is $322.80 and its 200-day moving average is $342.49.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The information technology services provider reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.11. Accenture had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 28.30%. The company had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 10th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.78%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

