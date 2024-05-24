Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $91.00 to $89.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.56.

Shares of NASDAQ ACHC opened at $64.25 on Tuesday. Acadia Healthcare has a 1-year low of $63.75 and a 1-year high of $87.77. The company has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -458.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.89.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Acadia Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.38% and a positive return on equity of 11.49%. The company had revenue of $768.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $779.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Acadia Healthcare news, Director Wade D. Miquelon sold 2,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $188,114.17. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,934,258.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 177.4% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 4,705 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $24,157,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $2,014,000. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $6,887,000. Finally, Sivik Global Healthcare LLC increased its position in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,998,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

