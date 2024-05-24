573 Shares in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Purchased by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 960.0% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 247.6% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. TheStreet downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $540.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Northrop Grumman from $475.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $514.33.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock traded up $0.68 on Friday, reaching $465.83. 211,757 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,227. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $68.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $468.58 and its 200-day moving average is $465.14. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $414.56 and a one year high of $496.89.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.49. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 5.38%. The firm had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be issued a $2.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 52.31%.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

