4,831 Shares in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Purchased by Citizens & Northern Corp

Citizens & Northern Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group increased its position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 38,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,987,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Regimen Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Regimen Wealth LLC now owns 37,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VTEB traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.72. 2,268,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,179,868. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.30. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.14 and a twelve month high of $51.15.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

