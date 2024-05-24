4,305 Shares in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Purchased by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 4,305 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Western Digital by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 121.7% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 614 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 37,156 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 5,010 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on WDC shares. Bank of America raised their price objective on Western Digital from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised Western Digital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Benchmark raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised Western Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Western Digital from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.32.

Western Digital Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:WDC traded up $0.75 on Friday, reaching $74.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,003,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,800,711. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $35.62 and a 52-week high of $76.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.46 billion, a PE ratio of -14.92 and a beta of 1.53.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The data storage provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.42. Western Digital had a negative return on equity of 13.75% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.57) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Western Digital Co. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Western Digital news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $185,227.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,604.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Western Digital news, Director Kimberly Alexy sold 2,648 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total transaction of $185,227.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,434,604.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 416 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.88, for a total value of $29,902.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,179,473.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,507 shares of company stock worth $248,355 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, and set top boxes; and flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications.

