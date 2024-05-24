42-coin Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $166.50 (42)

42-coin (42) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. One 42-coin coin can currently be purchased for $47,298.28 or 0.70084150 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, 42-coin has traded 3.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. 42-coin has a total market cap of $1.99 million and approximately $166.50 worth of 42-coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $84.26 or 0.00123319 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00008741 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00013239 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000100 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About 42-coin

42-coin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 5th, 2014. 42-coin’s total supply is 42 coins and its circulating supply is 41 coins. 42-coin’s official website is 42-coin.org. 42-coin’s official Twitter account is @42newchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Everything about 42 coin is 42 – apart from the transaction fees and difficulty retargetting – 0.00000001 and 7.5mins. A scrypt coin with 42 coins max, a 42 second block time, with superblocks giving 10 times the standard block reward of 0.0000420 42’s.

42 coin is a cryptocurrency with completed emission, fair distribution (no ICO, premine or instamine) and both private and public transaction support. The maximum supply of 42 coins makes the remaining 41.99 extremely rare. The innovative deflationary model provides a constant rise in incentives both for miners and long term investors. 42-coin delivers a hybrid of Proof-of-Work and Proof-of-Stake transaction confirmation methods and represents a new way of securing the network against 51% attacks.”

42-coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 42-coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 42-coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 42-coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

