3,826 Shares in GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS) Bought by Oxford Asset Management LLP

Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. (NASDAQ:GFS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 558 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 31.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 122.5% during the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. bought a new position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the third quarter worth $216,000.

Get GLOBALFOUNDRIES alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup lowered GLOBALFOUNDRIES from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $70.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI began coverage on GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC cut their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $56.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.62.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Price Performance

GLOBALFOUNDRIES stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $50.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,285,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,623,448. GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $68.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a PE ratio of 31.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.97.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile

(Free Report)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, and power management units; and offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.