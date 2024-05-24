32,549 Shares in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI) Bought by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,812,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IEI. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 895.5% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000.

Shares of NASDAQ IEI opened at $114.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.34. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $111.45 and a 1-year high of $117.79.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.2956 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $3.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

