11,069 Shares in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Bought by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,069 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,183,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 47.3% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 162 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,246 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,445 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,491,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total transaction of $288,395.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,494,626.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Derrick A. Jensen sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.90, for a total transaction of $4,382,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 263,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,476,452.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 1,101 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.94, for a total value of $288,395.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,494,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,125 shares of company stock worth $11,270,215 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PWR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $265.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $237.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $227.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.00.

Quanta Services Trading Up 2.7 %

PWR traded up $7.58 on Friday, reaching $284.13. 739,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 937,573. The company’s 50 day moving average is $258.40 and its 200-day moving average is $224.19. The company has a market cap of $41.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.60 and a beta of 1.10. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $153.74 and a twelve month high of $285.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 16.25%. Equities analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Quanta Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.13%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.98%.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

