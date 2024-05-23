XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Shares Gap Down to $8.75

XPeng Inc. (NYSE:XPEV – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $8.75, but opened at $8.40. XPeng shares last traded at $8.07, with a volume of 4,586,516 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have commented on XPEV. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of XPeng from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on XPeng from $19.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on XPeng in a research note on Monday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.89.

The company has a market cap of $7.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 19th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter. XPeng had a negative net margin of 28.16% and a negative return on equity of 28.68%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that XPeng Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in XPeng by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 12,497,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,343,000 after buying an additional 624,926 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of XPeng by 8,035.6% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,311,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,519,000 after buying an additional 5,246,212 shares during the last quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC lifted its stake in shares of XPeng by 170.3% in the fourth quarter. RWC Asset Advisors US LLC now owns 4,434,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,698,000 after buying an additional 2,793,550 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of XPeng in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,993,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in XPeng by 1,500.6% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,442,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,852,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.05% of the company’s stock.

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles (EVs) in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3, G3i, and G9 names; four-door sports sedans under the P7 and P7i names; and family sedans under the P5 name. The company also provides sales contracts, super charging, maintenance, technical support, auto financing, insurance, technology support, ride-hailing, automotive loan referral, and other services, as well as vehicle leasing and insurance agency services.

