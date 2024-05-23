Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $88.17.

Several research firms have recently commented on WH. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $252,800.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,916. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other Wyndham Hotels & Resorts news, CEO Geoffrey A. Ballotti sold 196,279 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.36, for a total value of $14,399,027.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,708,952.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 3,200 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $252,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $900,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 62.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 68.3% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 813 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 41,100.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 822 shares during the period. 93.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WH stock opened at $70.34 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.33. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $63.69 and a fifty-two week high of $81.73.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.03. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 41.83% and a net margin of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $305.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.90%.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

