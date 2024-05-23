WOW-token (WOW) 1-Day Volume Hits $0.12

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 23rd. In the last week, WOW-token has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. WOW-token has a market capitalization of $221.05 million and $0.12 worth of WOW-token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One WOW-token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0221 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001623 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000369 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00003822 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00009876 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About WOW-token

WOW is a token. Its launch date was March 20th, 2022. WOW-token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for WOW-token is www.wowmetanft.io. WOW-token’s official Twitter account is @wow_metanft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling WOW-token

According to CryptoCompare, “WOW-token (WOW) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. WOW-token has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of WOW-token is 0.02210045 USD and is down -0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $0.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.wowmetanft.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOW-token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WOW-token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WOW-token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

