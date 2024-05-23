WBI Investments LLC Sells 7,381 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

WBI Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 91.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 690 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 7,381 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,323,850 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,824,150,000 after buying an additional 38,432 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 29.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,934,683 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $746,034,000 after buying an additional 437,069 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,865,091 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $719,198,000 after purchasing an additional 310,347 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,373,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $529,756,000 after purchasing an additional 137,454 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,339,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $516,362,000 after purchasing an additional 52,348 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LULU. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $492.00 to $397.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $470.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $539.00 to $490.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 22nd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $408.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.59.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Martha A. M. Morfitt acquired 700 shares of Lululemon Athletica stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $389.29 per share, for a total transaction of $272,503.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $194,645. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica stock traded down $2.21 on Thursday, hitting $297.42. 1,799,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,846,048. The firm has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $370.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $432.30. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $295.74 and a 1 year high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

