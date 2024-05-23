WBI Investments LLC Sells 236 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

WBI Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 3,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 5,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 8,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 6,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,016,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.53% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Richard Kevin Bynum sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.87, for a total value of $132,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,502 shares in the company, valued at $545,856.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PNC. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.50 to $163.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.02.

The PNC Financial Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded down $1.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $154.91. 324,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,944,301. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.40 and a 1 year high of $162.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.76 and a 200-day moving average of $148.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.16.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.01. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 16.05%. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th were given a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 52.06%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

