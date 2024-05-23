WBI Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

WBI Investments LLC decreased its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,066 shares during the quarter. WBI Investments LLC’s holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 716,523.0% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 530,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,411,000 after purchasing an additional 530,227 shares during the period. Wright Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,924,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,811,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,398,000 after acquiring an additional 193,311 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 973,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,628,000 after acquiring an additional 167,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systelligence LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 608,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,316,000 after purchasing an additional 116,037 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FLTR traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.48. 345,517 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 536,220. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.32. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $25.52.

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

