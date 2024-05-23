WBI Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

WBI Investments LLC bought a new position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 2,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Datadog by 743.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Datadog during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Datadog during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Datadog

In other news, insider Madre Armelle De sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total transaction of $34,011.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 100,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,343,008.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Alexis Le-Quoc sold 127,105 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $15,064,484.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 290,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,419,630.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Madre Armelle De sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.37, for a total transaction of $34,011.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 100,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,343,008.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 712,402 shares of company stock worth $89,071,727 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DDOG traded up $2.31 on Thursday, reaching $125.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,437,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,140,435. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.16 and a 200-day moving average of $121.76. The company has a market capitalization of $41.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 389.06, a PEG ratio of 47.66 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $77.81 and a one year high of $138.61.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Datadog in a research note on Friday, February 16th. JMP Securities raised shares of Datadog to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on shares of Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $146.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, May 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Datadog has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.58.

Datadog Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

