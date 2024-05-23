WBI Investments LLC Makes New $923,000 Investment in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

WBI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,083 shares of the health services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $923,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CI. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in The Cigna Group by 195.8% during the 4th quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 32,150 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $9,627,000 after acquiring an additional 21,280 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lifted its position in The Cigna Group by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 9,307 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $2,772,000 after buying an additional 3,539 shares in the last quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at $4,377,000. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,811,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 293,438 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $87,870,000 after acquiring an additional 66,891 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CI traded up $2.13 on Thursday, hitting $338.60. 561,922 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,580,034. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $351.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.62, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.71. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $365.71.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $57.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other news, CEO David Cordani sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.04, for a total transaction of $690,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,203,606.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, SVP Hoeltzel Mary T. Agoglia sold 5,946 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.71, for a total value of $2,073,429.66. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $904,902.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.04, for a total transaction of $690,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,783 shares in the company, valued at $116,203,606.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 78,685 shares of company stock valued at $27,622,407 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on CI shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Cigna Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $327.00 to $354.00 in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $392.00 price target (up previously from $382.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $366.14.

About The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

