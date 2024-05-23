WBI Investments LLC Invests $1.10 Million in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

WBI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 8,033 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,099,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new stake in Electronic Arts in the third quarter valued at $1,025,000. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth about $588,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 2.0% during the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 29,208 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 117.4% in the third quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,799 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in Electronic Arts by 13.9% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total transaction of $355,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,048,147.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.39, for a total value of $355,975.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,048,147.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.64, for a total value of $101,312.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,283 shares in the company, valued at $3,328,479.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,900 shares of company stock valued at $2,509,342. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Electronic Arts Trading Down 0.6 %

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

NASDAQ EA traded down $0.80 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $134.34. 1,277,721 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,066,965. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.37. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.47 and a 1-year high of $144.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 29th will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on Electronic Arts from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.