Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Receives $67.59 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-one research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.01.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Europe boosted their target price on Walmart from $56.33 to $58.33 in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 14,685,327 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total transaction of $860,755,966.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 656,397,261 shares in the company, valued at $38,473,631,458.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total transaction of $117,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 656,395,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,582,913,441.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,733,075 shares of company stock worth $1,237,280,394 over the last ninety days. 46.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 199.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,745,334 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,774,717,000 after buying an additional 274,229,968 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Walmart by 181.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,861,234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,421,342,000 after buying an additional 36,625,314 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $3,674,652,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Walmart by 183.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,172,985 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,755,339,000 after buying an additional 18,865,484 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Walmart by 212.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,035,473 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $844,514,000 after buying an additional 9,544,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

WMT stock opened at $65.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $525.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart has a 12 month low of $48.34 and a 12 month high of $65.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.71.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.52%.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

