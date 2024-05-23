Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Receives $67.59 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty-one research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.01.
A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Walmart from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Walmart from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Walmart from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Europe boosted their target price on Walmart from $56.33 to $58.33 in a research report on Friday, February 16th.
Insider Activity
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Walmart
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 199.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,745,334 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $24,774,717,000 after buying an additional 274,229,968 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Walmart by 181.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,861,234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,421,342,000 after buying an additional 36,625,314 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 4th quarter worth $3,674,652,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Walmart by 183.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,172,985 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,755,339,000 after buying an additional 18,865,484 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Walmart by 212.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,035,473 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $844,514,000 after buying an additional 9,544,958 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Stock Up 0.1 %
WMT stock opened at $65.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $525.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Walmart has a 12 month low of $48.34 and a 12 month high of $65.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.71.
Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Walmart will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Walmart Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.52%.
Walmart Company Profile
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.
