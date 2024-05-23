Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Position Cut by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp trimmed its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,330 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Balboa Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Visa by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Balboa Wealth Partners now owns 9,439 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 77.9% during the fourth quarter. WBI Investments LLC now owns 12,873 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 5,636 shares in the last quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Visa by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,033 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp raised its stake in shares of Visa by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 6,745 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total value of $250,474.95. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,950.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Performance

V traded down $1.11 on Thursday, hitting $274.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,545,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,305,159. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $277.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $269.46. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $216.14 and a 1-year high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market cap of $501.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of several research reports. Redburn Atlantic reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $307.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Visa from $314.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Visa from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $303.76.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

