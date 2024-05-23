Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) PT Lowered to $20.00

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.15% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Benchmark lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered Vipshop from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on Vipshop from $22.90 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.97.

Get Vipshop alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Vipshop

Vipshop Stock Down 1.7 %

NYSE:VIPS traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $16.24. The stock had a trading volume of 4,723,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,731,646. Vipshop has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $20.19. The company has a market capitalization of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.44 and a 200 day moving average of $16.43.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The technology company reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $5.15. The company had revenue of $34.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.18 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 23.19% and a net margin of 7.20%. Vipshop’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vipshop will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 63,756 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 15,976 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 99,737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 905 shares during the period. 48.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Vipshop

(Get Free Report)

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear and sporting goods, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.