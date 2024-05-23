Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stock Position Raised by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,562 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,004 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1,351,680.0% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 202,767 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,572,000 after acquiring an additional 202,752 shares in the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth $533,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 11.3% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 54,278 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 5,529 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.4% during the third quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 28,808 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winthrop Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.4% during the third quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,512 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on VZ. Tigress Financial raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.36.

Verizon Communications Trading Down 0.9 %

VZ stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $39.44. The company had a trading volume of 4,403,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,120,031. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $40.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.41. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.14 and a 12 month high of $43.42. The stock has a market cap of $166.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.42.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.23 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 20.41%. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th were issued a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 99.25%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

