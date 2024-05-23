Verge (XVG) Trading Down 3.9% Over Last 7 Days

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 23rd. In the last week, Verge has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. Verge has a market cap of $92.34 million and $6.31 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,893.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $489.75 or 0.00721348 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.61 or 0.00124621 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00008802 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00048189 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00061097 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.40 or 0.00203853 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.96 or 0.00094205 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Verge

XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Verge

According to CryptoCompare, “Verge (XVG) is a decentralized digital currency that prioritizes privacy and confidentiality through technologies like Tor and I2P. The Verge platform is a blockchain-based decentralized system that supports the XVG cryptocurrency and emphasizes user privacy. Verge is primarily used for peer-to-peer transactions where privacy is paramount, facilitating quick transactions with minimal fees. It was founded in 2014 by Justin Valo, also known as “Justin Vendetta” or “Sunerok”, a developer with over 20 years of experience in network security and nearly a decade in blockchain technology. The coin was originally named DogeCoinDark but was rebranded to Verge Currency in 2016.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

