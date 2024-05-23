Verge (XVG) Trading Down 3.9% Over Last 7 Days

Verge (XVG) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 23rd. In the last week, Verge has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. Verge has a market cap of $92.34 million and $6.31 million worth of Verge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Verge coin can currently be purchased for $0.0056 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,893.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000236 BTC.
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $489.75 or 0.00721348 BTC.
- Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $84.61 or 0.00124621 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.98 or 0.00008802 BTC.
- Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.72 or 0.00048189 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.48 or 0.00061097 BTC.
- Monero (XMR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.40 or 0.00203853 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.96 or 0.00094205 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
About Verge
XVG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 26th, 2017. Verge’s total supply is 16,521,951,236 coins. The Reddit community for Verge is https://reddit.com/r/vergecurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Verge is vergecurrency.com. Verge’s official Twitter account is @vergecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Verge
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
