Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Stake Decreased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 933,352 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,436 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for 0.6% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $139,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $231,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 240.4% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 177,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,510,000 after buying an additional 125,500 shares in the last quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $825,000. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 11,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded down $2.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $160.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,309,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,272,240. The company has a market capitalization of $114.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $159.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.63. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $131.42 and a 12-month high of $163.81.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

