Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Purchased by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,640 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $13,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Friedenthal Financial acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 594.1% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Arvest Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000.

Shares of VTI stock traded down $2.23 during trading on Thursday, hitting $259.99. 6,600,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,107,941. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $255.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $243.87. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $202.44 and a twelve month high of $263.92.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

