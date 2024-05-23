Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) Stake Reduced by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 42.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,829,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,329,709 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.72% of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF worth $86,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 175.1% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 151.9% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 1,927.7% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the period. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $48.17 on Thursday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 12 month low of $46.70 and a 12 month high of $48.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0267 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.22%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

