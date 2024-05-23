Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) Shares Sold by SageView Advisory Group LLC

SageView Advisory Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 70,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,127 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of SageView Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $15,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. GSG Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $806,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 24,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,322,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,487,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares in the last quarter.

VV stock traded down $1.85 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $241.32. The stock had a trading volume of 156,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,209. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $225.57. The company has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $187.27 and a 52-week high of $244.75.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

