Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC

Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 14.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,631 shares during the quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% during the fourth quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $50.21. 9,643,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,047,701. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.48 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.99.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

