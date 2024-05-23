Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $26.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 197.82% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Valneva from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 22nd.

Valneva Stock Up 6.5 %

Valneva stock opened at $8.73 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $607.96 million, a PE ratio of -21.29 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.06. Valneva has a twelve month low of $6.58 and a twelve month high of $17.05.

Valneva (NASDAQ:VALN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.70). Valneva had a negative return on equity of 14.56% and a negative net margin of 15.88%. The business had revenue of $45.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.06 million. On average, research analysts predict that Valneva will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Valneva stock. General American Investors Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valneva SE (NASDAQ:VALN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 354,361 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,361 shares during the period. General American Investors Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of Valneva worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 11.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valneva SE, a specialty vaccine company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prophylactic vaccines for infectious diseases with unmet needs. It offers IXIARO, an inactivated Vero cell culture-derived Japanese encephalitis vaccine indicated for active immunization against Japanese encephalitis; DUKORAL, an oral vaccine for the prevention of diarrhea caused by Vibrio cholera and/or heat-labile toxin producing enterotoxigenic Escherichia coli bacterium; IXCHIQ, a single-dose, live-attenuated vaccine for the prevention of disease caused by chikungunya virus; and VLA2001, an inactivated whole-virus COVID-19 vaccine.

