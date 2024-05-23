Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Takes $206,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOT. Park Edge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $204,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 12,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the period. Center For Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.3% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 64,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,591,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 88,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,561,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $3.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $231.46. 105,660 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,158. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $229.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $220.39. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.99 and a beta of 1.15. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $179.43 and a 1 year high of $236.47.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Featured Stories

