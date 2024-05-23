Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV reduced its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
SCHG stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $95.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,124,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,432,990. The company has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.22 and a 12-month high of $96.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $91.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.94.
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.
