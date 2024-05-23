Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Has $77.27 Million Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 161,781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,208 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 34.4% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $77,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FineMark National Bank & Trust lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 206,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,512,000 after acquiring an additional 14,374 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 229,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,452,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,802,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,249,348,000 after buying an additional 613,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BCU Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,130,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded down $3.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $528.64. 2,660,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,435,419. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $518.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $493.53. The stock has a market cap of $456.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $535.74.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

