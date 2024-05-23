Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Decreases Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV lowered its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,827 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 0.7% of Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 368.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VIG traded down $2.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $181.28. The company had a trading volume of 713,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 953,443. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $149.67 and a 52 week high of $184.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $179.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $173.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

