Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV Acquires Shares of 6,282 Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.
Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.8 %
VWO stock traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $44.06. The stock had a trading volume of 7,511,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,976,828. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.44 and a 200 day moving average of $41.19. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $44.97.
Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile
The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- What is a Short Call Butterfly Spread? Explanation with Examples
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- First Quarter Wrap-Up Reveals Retail’s Shifting Sands
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- Williams-Sonoma Stock Forecast to Hit $500? Here’s How
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VWO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.