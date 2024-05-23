V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at Robert W. Baird

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $16.00 to $13.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 8.42% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on VFC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of V.F. from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of V.F. from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on shares of V.F. from $15.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.59.

Shares of VFC traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $11.99. The stock had a trading volume of 18,453,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,787,975. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.67. V.F. has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $21.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The textile maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.34). V.F. had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. V.F.’s revenue was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VFC. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in V.F. by 2,835.6% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in V.F. in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in V.F. in the first quarter worth $27,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in V.F. in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in V.F. by 111.5% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,817 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.84% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

