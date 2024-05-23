USDB (USDB) Trading Up 0.2% This Week

USDB (USDB) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. USDB has a market cap of $404.38 million and $104.97 million worth of USDB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, USDB has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. One USDB token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001477 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

USDB Profile

USDB’s total supply is 403,329,693 tokens. The official website for USDB is blast.io/en. USDB’s official Twitter account is @blast_l2.

USDB Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “USDB (USDB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Blast platform. USDB has a current supply of 394,303,063.46409535. The last known price of USDB is 1.00427805 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 70 active market(s) with $75,537,577.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blast.io/en.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDB using one of the exchanges listed above.

