US Bancorp DE Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

US Bancorp DE lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 597,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,783 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.47% of iShares Russell 1000 ETF worth $156,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 113.0% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWB traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $288.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 722,567. The business’s 50-day moving average is $283.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $270.21. The company has a market capitalization of $35.41 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52-week low of $224.41 and a 52-week high of $292.65.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

